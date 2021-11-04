Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $125.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

CLH stock opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

