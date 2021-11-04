Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $24.49. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 5,762 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

