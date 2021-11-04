Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CLCGY opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. The company operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

