Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $198.82

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.82 and last traded at $197.97, with a volume of 22049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of -434.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

