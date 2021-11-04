Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $647 million-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.010-$0.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.70.

NET stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.09. 3,768,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,974. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $202.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -477.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

