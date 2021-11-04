Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $4.75. The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.37. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 35,629 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

