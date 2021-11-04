CLS (LON:CLI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

CLI has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CLI opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The company has a market cap of £906.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 192.80 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 241.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

