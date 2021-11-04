CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,671 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CNX Resources worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

