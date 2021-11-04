Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.190-$0.220 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -3.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

