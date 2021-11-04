Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.190-$0.220 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CODX stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -3.29.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
