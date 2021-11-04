Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

