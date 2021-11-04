Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

CL opened at $77.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

