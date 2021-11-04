Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $181.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.09% from the company’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $809.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 60.38% and a net margin of 39.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.