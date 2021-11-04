Columbus McKinnon Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

CMCO opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.