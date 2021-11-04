Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of CMCO opened at $49.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after acquiring an additional 171,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.