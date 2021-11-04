Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $18,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA opened at $89.70 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

