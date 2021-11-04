Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

CVGI stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. 590,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.53. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several research firms recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

