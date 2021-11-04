CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $11.55

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $10.65. CommScope shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 44,978 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CommScope by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

