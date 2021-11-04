Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $3,390,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $3,779,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 321,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

CBD traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 35,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

