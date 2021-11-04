Comparing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Honda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Honda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.60%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Honda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.42 $6.18 billion $3.59 8.43

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Honda Motor 6.57% 10.76% 4.53%

Summary

Honda Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.