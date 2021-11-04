Comparing TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Crexendo alerts:

This table compares Crexendo and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crexendo and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.08 $7.94 million $0.47 11.49 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.