CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.50 ($97.06).

COP traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Thursday, hitting €75.35 ($88.65). The company had a trading volume of 45,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 57.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of €74.98 and a 200-day moving average of €71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1-year high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

