Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $706.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.66. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,995,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.