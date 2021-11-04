Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 544,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,035. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNCE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 653.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

