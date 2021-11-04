Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti Sells 49,953 Shares

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark A. Augusti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Mark A. Augusti sold 7,493 shares of Conformis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $10,640.06.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 3,930,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,300. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Conformis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Conformis by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 476,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conformis by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 795,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Conformis by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 205,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conformis by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

