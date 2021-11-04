Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 855,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

