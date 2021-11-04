Connectome Price Tops $0.0982 on Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $118,873.42 and $1.07 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00050557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00225230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00099142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

