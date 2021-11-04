ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) CEO Frank Sorrentino III Sells 30,000 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $34.73 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $5,922,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNOB. Raymond James upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

