ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNOB. Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.37. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.