Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCSI stock traded up 0.29 on Thursday, reaching 64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,850. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 68.89.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

