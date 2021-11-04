CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $27.19. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 7,826 shares.
The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a market cap of $826.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.
