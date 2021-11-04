CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $27.19. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 7,826 shares.

The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $826.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

