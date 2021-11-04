Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 323,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,203,932 shares.The stock last traded at $203.71 and had previously closed at $204.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLY. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 99,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

