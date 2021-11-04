Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.40 million and $132,221.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00241174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00096463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

