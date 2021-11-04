Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

CLR opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

