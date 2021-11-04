CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Reaches $0.32

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $259,272.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00099542 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,309,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

