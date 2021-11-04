Contrasting FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Falcon Minerals and FieldPoint Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.82%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 6.64% 1.40% 1.15% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and FieldPoint Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 13.21 $7.70 million $0.05 118.20 FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.00 -$3.26 million N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas; Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico; Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma; Longwood Field in Louisiana; and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

