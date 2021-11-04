ConvaTec Group’s (CNVVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.13 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

