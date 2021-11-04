Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMMC. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.06.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The company has a market cap of C$759.80 million and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.63.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

