Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$532.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.92. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 72.12%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.