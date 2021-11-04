Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Achieves $40.50 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $40.50 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00244267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 185,787,005 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

