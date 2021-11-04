Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $545.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $515.00 to $545.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.74.

NASDAQ COST opened at $502.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $502.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.42 and a 200-day moving average of $422.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.52%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

