Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $550.00 at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $478.74.

Shares of COST stock opened at $502.33 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $502.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.59. The company has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

