Covalent (CQT) Market Capitalization Achieves $57.03 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Covalent has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $57.03 million and $11.79 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00087424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00074446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,195.02 or 0.99805936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.08 or 0.07259481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022384 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

