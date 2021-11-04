Craig Donato Sells 11,300 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00.

RBLX stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 117,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7,856.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 57.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

