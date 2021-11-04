Craig Hallum Increases LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $66.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.10.

LiveRamp stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 33.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after acquiring an additional 732,833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $125,697,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LiveRamp by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LiveRamp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,572,000 after acquiring an additional 145,940 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

