Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.350-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 391,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $807,418. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.