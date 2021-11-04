Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Up 8.8% on Earnings Beat

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $652.90 and last traded at $648.37. 9,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 130,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $596.05.

The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total value of $8,219,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,301 shares of company stock valued at $37,586,958 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.10.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

