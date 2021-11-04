Credit Suisse AG Acquires 177 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,401,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $355.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.32 and its 200 day moving average is $319.39. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.20 and a 52 week high of $360.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

