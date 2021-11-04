Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 90,837 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,060,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $184.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,795 shares of company stock worth $45,809,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

