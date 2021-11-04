Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,424 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The AES were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The AES by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The AES by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The AES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,021,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

