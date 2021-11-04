Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,515 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

